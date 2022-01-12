Today is Wednesday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2022. There are 353 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.
Also on this date:
In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.
In 1945, during World War II, Soviet forces began a major, successful offensive against the Germans in Eastern Europe. ... Aircraft from U.S. Task Force 38 sank about 40 Japanese ships off Indochina.
Fun facts
Jellyfish are made of as much as 98% water. When they wash ashore, they can disappear after just a few hours as their bodies evaporate into the air.
That’s punny
My dog’s name is Minton.
Today, he ate my shuttlecock.
Bad Minton!
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Finesse:” verb; (fuh-NESS). Definition: To handle, deal with, or do (something) in an indirect and skillful or clever way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Amazing Kreskin is 87. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 83. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74. Movie director Wayne Wang is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 71. Writer Walter Mosley is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 68. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 65. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 64. Actor Oliver Platt is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 62. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 58. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 57. Actor Olivier Martinez is 56. Model Vendela is 55. Actor Farrah Forke is 54. Actor Rachael Harris is 54. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 52. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 50. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 49. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 44. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 42. R&B singer Amerie is 42. Actor Issa Rae is 37. Actor Will Rothhaar is 35. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 34. Rock singer ZAYN is 29. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (“The X Factor”) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.