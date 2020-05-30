Today is Saturday, May 30, the 151st day of 2020. There are 215 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 30, 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).
Also on this date:
In 1883, 12 people were trampled to death in a stampede sparked by a rumor that the recently opened Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing.
In 1911, the first Indy 500 took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner was Ray Harroun, who drove a Marmon Wasp for more than 6½ hours at an average speed of 74.6 mph and collected a prize of $10,000.
In 1912, aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright, 45, died in Dayton, Ohio, of typhoid fever more than eight years after he and his brother, Orville, launched their first airplane.
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.
In 1943, during World War II, American troops secured the Aleutian island of Attu from Japanese forces.
Fun fact
Sea urchins got their name from hedgehogs, which until about the 15th century were called “urchins.” Therefore, sea urchins are basically ocean hedgehogs.
They eat what?!
Turducken, believed to be invented in New Orleans, is made by stuffing an entire chicken into a duck that’s later stuffed into a turkey.
Trending words
“Preen:” verb; (PREEN). Definition 1: A bird grooms with the bill especially by rearranging the barbs and barbules of the feathers and by distributing oil from the uropygial gland. Definition 2: To dress or smooth (oneself) up: primp, or to pride or congratulate (oneself) on an achievement; to make oneself sleek, or to behave or speak with obvious pride or self-satisfaction.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Ruta Lee is 85. Actor Keir Dullea is 84. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers is 77. Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 76. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 69. Actor Colm Meaney is 67. Actor Ted McGinley is 62. Actor Ralph Carter is 59. Actress Tonya Pinkins is 58. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 56. Rock musician Tom Morello (Audioslave; Rage Against The Machine) is 56. Actor Mark Sheppard is 56. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 55. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 49. Actress Idina Menzel is 49. Actor Trey Parker is 48. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 45. Rapper Remy Ma is 40. Actor Blake Bashoff is 39. Actress Javicia Leslie is 33. Actor Jake Short is 23. Actor Sean Giambrone is 21. Actor Jared Gilmore is 20.
