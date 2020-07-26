Today is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There are 158 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 26, 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
Also on this date:
In 1788, New York became the 11th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1908, U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte ordered creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 1925, five days after the end of the Scopes Trial in Dayton, Tenn., prosecutor William Jennings Bryan died at age 65. (Although Bryan had won a conviction against John T. Scopes for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, the verdict was later overturned.)
In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, about 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm; at least 51 people died, from both vessels.
In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
In 1986, Islamic radicals in Lebanon released the Rev. Lawrence Martin Jenco, an American hostage held for nearly 19 months. American statesman W. Averell Harriman died in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., at age 94.
Fun fact
Shops in the U.S. sell around 250,000 of these pink flamingo lawn ornaments each year.
That’s punny
At a job interview I filled my glass of water until it overflowed a little.
“Nervous?” asked the interviewer.
“No. I always give 110 percent.”
@DadSaysJokes
Trending words
“Kraken:” noun. Definition: A fabulous Scandinavian sea monster.
Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Colbert is 89. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 79. Singer Brenton Wood is 79. Rock star Mick Jagger is 77. Movie director Peter Hyams is 77. Actress Helen Mirren is 75. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 71. Actress Susan George is 70. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 64. Actress Nana Visitor is 63. Actor Kevin Spacey is 61. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 59. Actress Sandra Bullock is 56. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 56. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 55. Actor Jeremy Piven is 55. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 54. Actor Cress Williams is 50. TV host Chris Harrison is 49. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 47. Actor Gary Owen is 47. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 46. Actress Eve Myles is 42. Actress Juliet Rylance is 41. Actress Monica Raymund is 34. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 32. Actress Bianca Santos is 30. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 27. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.