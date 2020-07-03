Today is Friday, July 3, the 185th day of 2020. There are 181 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 3, 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
Also on this date:
In 1608, the city of Quebec was founded by Samuel de Champlain.
In 1944, during World War II, Soviet forces recaptured Minsk from the Germans.
In 1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.
In 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.
Fun fact
You use 17 muscles to smile and 43 muscles to frown.
Fitness factoids
1. Insufficient exercise is the leading modifiable risk factor for premature death.
2. Regular exercise is shown to enhance your memory.
3. On a global scale, 81 percent of adolescents are not sufficiently active.
Trending words
“Argot:” noun; (AHR-goh). Definition: The language used by a particular type or group of people: an often more or less secret vocabulary and idiom peculiar to a particular group.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Playwright Tom Stoppard is 83. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 81. Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 80. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 77. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 77. Country singer Johnny Lee is 74. Actress Betty Buckley is 73. Actress Jan Smithers is 71. Actor Bruce Altman is 65. Talk show host Montel Williams is 64. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 62. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 60. Actor Tom Cruise is 58. Actor Thomas Gibson is 58. Actress Hunter Tylo is 58. Actress Connie Nielsen is 56. Actress Yeardley Smith is 56. Singer Ishmael Butler is 51. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 51. Actress-singer Shawnee Smith is 51. Actress-singer Audra McDonald is 50. Actor Patrick Wilson is 47. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 45. Actress Andrea Barber is 44. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 44. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 42. Actress/comedian Jule Klausner is 42. Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tonia Tash (Divine) is 41. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 40. Actress Olivia Munn is 40. Actress Shoshannah Stern is 40. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 31. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 29. Actress Kelsey Batelaan is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.