Today is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 27, 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
Also on this date:
In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the following day.
In 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army’s first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Va., for one hour and 12 minutes.
In 1919, race-related rioting erupted in Chicago; the violence, which claimed the lives of 23 Blacks and 15 whites, lasted until Aug. 3.
In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.
In 1960, Vice President Richard M. Nixon was nominated for president on the first ballot at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
Fun fact
The word “rodeo” is the Spanish word for “round-up.”
Trending words
“Inculcate:” verb; (in-KUL-kayt). Definition: To teach and impress by frequent repetitions or admonitions.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer Norman Lear is 98. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 81. Actor John Pleshette is 78. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 71. Actress Janet Eilber is 69. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 66. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 64. Actor Julian McMahon is 52. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 48. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 47. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 46. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 45. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 43. Actress/comedian Heidi Gardner is 37. Actor Blair Redford is 37. Actress Taylor Schilling is 36. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 36. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 30. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 27.
