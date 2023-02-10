Today is Friday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2023. There are 324 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 10, 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.
Also on this date:
In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.
In 1959, a major tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and causing heavy damage.
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
In 1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.
In 1989, Ron Brown was elected the first Black chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
Fun fact
Japan has more than 5 million vending machines nationwide.
Fitness factoids
1. Holding hands with someone you love can lower blood pressure.
2. It may also reduce stress and anxiety.
3. Studies also show holding hands with someone you love can reduce pain.
WebMD
Trending words
“Despot:” noun; (DESS-putt). Definition: A ruler who has total power and who often uses that power in cruel and unfair ways; a person who simply has a lot of power over other people.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Opera singer Leontyne Price is 96. Actor Robert Wagner is 93. Singer Roberta Flack is 86. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 83. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 76. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 73. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 72. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 68. Actor Kathleen Beller is 67. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 63. Movie director Alexander Payne is 62. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 62. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 59. Actor Laura Dern is 56. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (“Breaking Bad”) is 56. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 51. Actor Jason Olive is 51. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 49. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 45. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 45. Actor Uzo Aduba is 42. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 42. Actor Max Brown is 42. Actor Barry Sloane is 42. Rock singer Eric Dill is 41. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 33. Actor Emma Roberts is 32. Actor Makenzie Vega is 29. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 26. Actor Yara Shahidi is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “People want what they want, for as long as they want it, then tastes change and something else works.” — Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (1967-)
