Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2021. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Today in history
On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Ga.
In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Mass. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)
In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.
Fun fact
Diamonds can form inside of other diamonds.
Riddle me this
Why is Santa so good at karate?
Trending words
“Venerate:” verb; (VEN-uh-rayt). Definition: To feel or show deep respect and honor for someone or something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Musician Albert Lee is 78. Actor Josh Mostel is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 71. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 71. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 66. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 59. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 57. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 56. Actor Michelle Hurd is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Karri Turner is 55. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 53. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 53. Actor Julie Delpy is 52. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 50. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 47. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 45. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 39. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 39. Actor Steven Yeun is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 25.
Riddle answer: Because he has a black belt.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.