Today in history
On June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
Also on this date:
In 1922, singer-actor Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minn.
In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.
In 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.
Fun fact
Americans consume approximately 251.7 million pounds of pepperoni annually.
Record setters
Serena Williams won the first of her Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 1999. Seventeen years 139 days later, she collected her 23rd and most recent title, on Jan. 28, 2017, at the Australian Open in Melbourne. She now has the record for the longest span of Grand Slam singles titles by a tennis player (open era).
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Enjoin:” verb; (in-JOIN). Definition: To direct or impose by authoritative order or with urgent admonition, forbid, prohibit, or to prohibit by a judicial order: put an injunction on.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 88. Actor Alexandra Stewart is 82. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 80. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 80. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 78. Actor Frankie Faison is 72. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 70. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 69. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 68. Actor Andrew Stevens is 66. Singer Barrington Henderson is 65. Rock musician Kim Deal is 60. Singer Maxi Priest is 60. Actor Gina Gershon is 59. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 58. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 57. Actor Ben Daniels is 57. Actor Kate Flannery is 57. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 56. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 56. Actor Doug McKeon is 55. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 54. Actor Hugh Dancy is 46. Actor DJ Qualls is 43. Actor Shane West is 43. Country singer Lee Brice is 42. Singer Hoku is 40. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 39. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 39. Actor Titus Makin is 32. Actor Tristin Mays is 31. Sasha Obama is 20. Actor Eden McCoy is 18.
