Today is Friday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2022. There are eight days left in the year.
Today in history
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 3:51 am
On Dec. 23, 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about two-thirds of the area became the District of Columbia.
Also on this date:
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Va.
In 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy (New York) Sentinel; the verse, more popularly known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
Fun fact
It may be colorless in its gas form, but solid and liquid oxygen have a pale blue color.
Fitness factoids
1. Hydration aids in maintaining a good complexion
2. Stretching boosts blood flow to muscles.
3. Brisk walking — maintaining a pace that keeps the heart elevated — could be as effective as running.
Trending words
“Gainsay:” verb; (gayn-SAY). Definition: To deny or disagree with something, or to show or say that (something) is not true.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ronnie Schell is 91. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 89. Actor Frederic Forrest is 86. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 82. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 79. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 78. Actor Susan Lucci is 76. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 73. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Joan Severance is 64. Singer Terry Weeks is 59. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 58. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 55. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 47. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 45. Actor Estella Warren is 44. Actor Elvy Yost is 35. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 32. Actor Spencer Daniels is 30. Actor Caleb Foote is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
