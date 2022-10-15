Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2022. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2022. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 15, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the deposed Emperor of the French, arrived on the British-ruled South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he spent the last 5½ years of his life in exile.
In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.
In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1966, the revolutionary Black Panther Party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, Calif.
In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
In 1989, South African officials released eight prominent political prisoners, including Walter Sisulu.
Fun fact
Two is the only even prime number.
They eat what?!
At the Nebraska State Fair, the pancake burger features a burger, topped with condiments (like cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, etc.) and squished in between two pancakes. And yes, adding syrup is an option.
Trending words
“Rabble:” noun; (RAB-ul). Definition: A large group of loud people who could become violent (that is, a mob).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Barry McGuire is 87. Actor Linda Lavin is 85. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 77. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 76. Actor Victor Banerjee is 76. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 71. Singer Tito Jackson is 69. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 69. Actor Jere Burns is 68. Movie director Mira Nair is 65. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 63. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 63. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 60. Singer Eric Benet is 56. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 54. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 53. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 53. Actor Dominic West is 53. R&B singer Ginuwine is 52. Christian singer-actor Jaci Velasquez is 43. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 42. R&B singer Keyshia Cole is 41. Actor Vincent Martella is 30. Actor Bailee Madison is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.