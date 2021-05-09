Today is Sunday, May 9, the 129th day of 2021. There are 236 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.
Today in history
On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.
Also on this date:
In 1712, the Carolina Colony was officially divided into two entities: North Carolina and South Carolina.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
In 1926, Americans Richard Byrd and Floyd Bennett supposedly became the first men to fly over the North Pole. (However, U.S. scholars announced in 1996 that their examination of Byrd’s flight diary suggested he had turned back 150 miles short of his goal.)
In 1945, with World War II in Europe at an end, Soviet forces liberated Czechoslovakia from Nazi occupation. ... U.S. officials announced that a midnight entertainment curfew was being lifted immediately.
In 1951, the U.S. conducted its first thermonuclear experiment as part of Operation Greenhouse by detonating a 225-kiloton device on Enewetak Atoll in the Pacific nicknamed “George.”
In 1962, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology succeeded in reflecting a laser beam off the surface of the moon.
Fun fact
Kangaroos cannot walk backward.
Just for laughs
I told my niece that I saw a deer on the way to work this morning.
She said, “How do you know it was on it’s way to work?”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Archipelago:” noun; (ahr-kuh-PEL-uh-goh). Definition: An expanse of water with many scattered islands, a group of islands or something resembling an archipelago; a group or scattering of similar things.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 87. Actor and politician Glenda Jackson is 85. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 84. Singer Tommy Roe is 79. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 77. Actor Candice Bergen is 75. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 75. Actor Anthony Higgins is 74. Singer Billy Joel is 72. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 72. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 71. Actor Amy Hill is 68. Actor Wendy Crewson is 65. Actor John Corbett is 60. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Sonja Sohn is 57. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 51. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 46. R&B singer Tamia is 46. Actor Daniel Franzese is 43. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Rosario Dawson is 42. Actor Rachel Boston is 39. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 36. Actor Grace Gummer is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.