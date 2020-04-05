Today is Sunday, April 5, the 96th day of 2020. There are 270 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 5, 1991, former Sen. John Tower, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Ga.
Also on this date:
In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Ala., teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1915, Jess Willard knocked out Jack Johnson in the 26th round of their fight in Havana, Cuba, to claim boxing’s world heavyweight title.
In 1955, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigned his office for health reasons. ... Democrat Richard J. Daley was first elected mayor of Chicago, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.
In 1964, Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur died in Washington, D.C., at age 84.
In 1974, Stephen King’s first published novel, “Carrie,” was released by Doubleday.
Fun fact
The smallest bone in the human body is shorter than a grain of rice.
Just for laughs
My wife told me to take the spider out instead of killing him. Went out. Had a few drinks. Nice guy. He’s a web designer.
Trending words
“Pleonasm:” noun; (PLEE-uh-naz-um). Definition: The use of more words than those necessary to denote mere sense: redundancy, or an instance or example of pleonasm.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie producer Roger Corman is 94. Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 83. Country singer Tommy Cash is 80. Actor Michael Moriarty is 79. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 78. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 78. Actor Max Gail is 77. Actress Jane Asher is 74. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 70. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 68. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 66. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 56. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 54. Singer Paula Cole is 52. Actress Krista Allen is 49. Actress Victoria Hamilton is 49. Country singer Pat Green is 48. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 47. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 45. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 44. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 39. Actress Hayley Atwell is 38. Actress Lily James is 31.
