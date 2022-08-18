Today is Thursday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2022. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 18, 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)
Also on this date:
In 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y., wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
Fun fact
6% of people who get divorced remarry their former spouse.
Record setters
Aaron James Fotheringham, at the Woodward West summer camp in Tehachapi, Calif., set three world records at the skatepark there July 20, 2018: the longest wheelchair ramp jump (70 feet), the tallest quarter-pipe drop-in on a wheelchair and the highest wheelchair hand plant (both at 27 feet, 6.7 inches).
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Dilatory:” adjective; (DILL-uh-tor-ee). Definition: Tending or intended to cause delay; tending to procrastinate or be late.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 95. Actor-director Robert Redford is 86. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 80. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 79. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 72. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 70. Actor Denis Leary is 65. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 61. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 61. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 60. Actor Adam Storke is 60. Actor Craig Bierko is 58. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 54. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 53. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Christian Slater is 53. Actor Edward Norton is 53. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 47. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 46. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 43. Actor Mika Boorem is 35. Actor Maia Mitchell is 29. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 28. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.
