Today is Friday, May 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 14, 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The Pact was dissolved in 1991.)
Also on this date:
In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII.
In 1787, delegates began gathering at the State House in Philadelphia to draw up the United States Constitution; the convention did not achieve a quorum of seven states until May 25.
In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Ill.
In 1863, Union forces defeated the Confederates in the Battle of Jackson, Miss.
In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Ala.
Fun fact
You’ll experience déjà vus most often when you are young, but not more than about once a month. The frequency drops off to around half that rate by the time you reach 40 or 50.
Fitness factoids
1. Muscles are divided into three types: smooth, cardiac and skeletal.
2. The body contains more than 600 muscles.
3. The largest muscle in the body is the gluteus maximus.
Trending words
“Exhilarate:” verb; (ig-ZIL-uh-rayt). Definition: To make (someone) very happy and excited or elated.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Photo-realist artist Richard Estes is 89. Actor Dame Sian Phillips is 88. Movie producer George Lucas is 77. Guitarist Gene Cornish is 77. Actor Meg Foster is 73. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 70. Rock singer David Byrne is 69. Actor Tim Roth is 60. Rock singer Ian Astbury (The Cult) is 59. Rock musician C.C. (aka Cecil) DeVille is 59. Actor Danny Huston is 59. Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 55. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 52. Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 50. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is 49. Actor Gabriel Mann is 49. Singer Natalie Appleton (All Saints) is 48. Singer Shanice is 48. Actor Carla Jimenez is 47. Alt-country musician-singer Ketch Secor is 43. Rock singer-musician Dan Auerbach is 42. Rock musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T’s) is 40. Actor Amber Tamblyn is 38. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 37. NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 32. Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.