Today is Thursday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2019. There are 82 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 10, 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. ... President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.
Also on this date:
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Md.
In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Woodrow Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.
In 1938, Nazi Germany completed its annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
In 1943, Chiang Kai-shek took the oath of office as president of China.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Dover, Del.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
Fun fact
Coca-Cola has 20 different brands that generate more than a billion dollars in sales globally.
Record setters
A Japanese chef prepared an egg noodle measuring 602 feet, 9 inches long to break the world record.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Futhark:” noun; (fu·thark). Definition: The runic alphabet.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 89. Actor Peter Coyote is 78. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 73. Singer John Prine is 73. Actor Charles Dance is 73. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 71. Actress Jessica Harper is 70. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 69. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 66. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 65. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 61. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 61. Actress Julia Sweeney is 60. Actor Bradley Whitford is 60. Musician Martin Kemp is 58. Actress Jodi Benson is 58. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 56. Actress Rebecca Pidgeon is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 52. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 50. Actor Manu Bennett is 50. Actress Joelle Carter is 50. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is 50. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 46. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 45. Actress Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 41. Singer Mya is 40. Actor Dan Stevens is 37. Singer Cherie is 35. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 33. Actress Rose McIver is 31. Actress Aimee Teegarden is 30.
