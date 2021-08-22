Today is Sunday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2021. There are 131 days left in the year.
On Aug. 22, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.
In 1846, Gen. Stephen W. Kearny proclaimed all of New Mexico a territory of the United States.
In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Belgium.
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).
A record was set for a dodgeball game with the most players on Sept. 25, 2012, by the University of California, Irvine with 6,084 players.
“Chut:” interjection. Definition: Used to express impatience.
Thought: “Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body; it’s truly love.” — Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis