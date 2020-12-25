Today is Friday, Dec. 25, the 360th day of 2020. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
Today in history
On Dec. 25, 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.
Also on this date:
In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J., during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1818, “Silent Night (Stille Nacht)” was publicly performed for the first time during the Christmas Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.
Fun fact
The tradition of Christmas trees goes back to ancient Egyptians and Romans, who marked the winter solstice with evergreens as a reminder that spring would return.
Fitness factoids
1. 45 minutes of exercise three times a week can result in cells that show fewer signs of aging.
2. People who aren’t physically active can lose as much as 3-5 percent of their muscle mass per decade after age 30.
3. Walking at a brisk page (a 15-minute mile or 4 mph) burns almost as many calories as jogging for the same distance.
Trending words
“Valetudinarian:” (va-luh-too-duh-neh-ree-uhn) noun. Definition: A person of a weak or sickly constitution, or one whose chief concern is his or her ill health.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Anne Roiphe is 85. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (the Spinners) is 76. Actor Gary Sandy is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 71. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 70. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 66. Country singer Steve Wariner is 66. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 62. The former chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 62. Actor Klea Scott is 52. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 49. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 40. Actor Perdita Weeks is 35. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 32.
Thought: “”My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” — Bob Hope, American-British comedian (1903-2003)