Today is Thursday, July 9, the 191st day of 2020. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
Also on this date:
In 1755, British Gen. Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).
In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.
In 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, N.J., destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
Fun fact
In the summer heat, the iron on the Eiffel Tower expands, making the tower grow more than 6 inches.
Record setters
Born circa 1832 — five years prior to the coronation of Queen Victoria — Jonathan the tortoise turned 187 years old in 2019. That landed him the oldest-known land animal title.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Aphelion:” noun; (af-EEL-yun). Definition: The point farthest from the sun in the path of an orbiting celestial body (such as a planet).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Ed Ames is 93. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 88. Actor James Hampton is 84. Actor Richard Roundtree is 78. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 75. Author Dean Koontz is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 69. TV personality John Tesh is 68. Country singer David Ball is 67. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 66. Actor Jimmy Smits is 65. Actress Lisa Banes is 65. Actor Tom Hanks is 64. Singer Marc Almond is 63. Actress Kelly McGillis is 63. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 61. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 56. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 55. Actor David O’Hara is 55. Actress Pamela Adlon is 54. Rock musician Xavier Muriel is 52. Actor Scott Grimes is 49. Actor Enrique Murciano is 47. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 45. Musician/producer Jack White is 45. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 44. Actor-director Fred Savage is 44. Country musician Pat Allingham is 42. Actress Linda Park is 42. Actress Megan Parlen is 40. Actor Mitchel Musso is 29. Actress Georgie Henley is 25.
