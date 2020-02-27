Today is Thursday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2020. There are 308 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
Also on this date
In 1943, during World War II, Norwegian commandos launched a successful raid to sabotage a German-operated heavy water plant in Norway. ... An explosion inside a coal mine near Bearcreek, Mont., killed 74 miners and one rescue worker.
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)
Fun fact
In 2017, there were approximately 116,000 shopping malls throughout the United States.
Record setters
At just 26.6 inches high at the withers (shoulder-blades), as confirmed by a vet on April 27, 2018, Humphrey the Miniature Zebu is the world’s shortest bull. He is a full 1.5 inches shorter than the previous holder, Chegs HHAR Golden Boy.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Comprehensive:” adjective; (kaam·pruh·hen·suhv). Definition: Covering completely or broadly: inclusive or having or exhibiting wide mental grasp.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Joanne Woodward is 90. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 86. Actress Barbara Babcock is 83. Actor Howard Hesseman is 80. Actress Debra Monk is 71. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 66. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actor Timothy Spall is 63. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 60. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 60. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 59. Actor Adam Baldwin is 58. Actor Grant Show is 58. Rock musician Mike Cross (Sponge) is 55. Actor Noah Emmerich is 55. Actor Donal Logue is 54. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chilli (TLC) is 49. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Roderick Clark is 47. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 42. Chelsea Clinton is 40. Actor Brandon Beemer is 40. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 40. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bobby Valentino is 40. Singer Josh Groban is 39. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 39. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 37. Actress Kate Mara is 37. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 34. Actress Lindsey Morgan is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.