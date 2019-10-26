Today is Saturday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2019. There are 66 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 26, 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.
Also on this date:
In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Ariz., as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly crippled.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
In 1979, South Korean President Park Chung-hee was shot to death by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, Kim Jae-kyu.
Fun fact
You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from more than 2 miles away.
They eat what?!
Hoosh is a combination of Pemmican, biscuits and melted ice mixed together in a broth, and is eaten in Antarctica.
Trending words
“Broker:” noun; (bro·ker). Definition: One who acts as an intermediary, power broker or one who sells or distributes something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Shelley Morrison is 83. Actress Jaclyn Smith is 74. TV host Pat Sajak is 73. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 72. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 67. Rock musician David Was is 67. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52’s) is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes is 66. Actor D.W. Moffett is 65. Actress-singer Rita Wilson is 63. The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, is 60. Actor Patrick Breen is 59. Actor Dylan McDermott is 58. Actor Cary Elwes is 57. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Actor Steve Valentine is 53. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 51. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp is 48. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 46. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 44. Actress Lennon Parham is 44. Actress Florence Kasumba is 43. Actor Hal Ozsan is 43. Actor Jon Heder is 42. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 41. Actor Jonathan Chase is 40. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku is 36. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 35. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 33. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.