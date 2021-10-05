Today is Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2021. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 5, 1989, a jury in Charlotte, N.C., convicted former P-T-L evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers. (Although initially sentenced to 45 years in prison, Bakker was freed in December 1994 after serving 4½ years.)
Also on this date:
In 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon completed the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean, arriving in Washington state some 41 hours after leaving Japan.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
In 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
In 1955, a stage adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett opened at the Cort Theatre in New York.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
In 1983, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Fun fact
Jeopardy! contestants stand on adjustable platforms so that they all appear to be the same height on camera.
Riddle me this
What has a ring but no finger?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Cozen:” verb; (KUZ-un). Definition: To deceive, win over, or influence with pleasing words or actions or by trickery,
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 84. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 74. Blues musician Rick Estrin is 72. Actor Karen Allen is 70. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 69. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 67. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 62. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 61. Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 57. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 56. Actor Guy Pearce is 54. Actor Josie Bissett is 51. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 47. Actor Kate Winslet is 46. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 43. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 41. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 38. Actor Kevin Bigley is 35. Actor Joshua Logan Moore is 27. Actor Jacob Tremblay is 15.
Riddle answer: A telephone.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.