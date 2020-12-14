Today is Monday, Dec. 14, the 349th day of 2020. There are 17 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle killed 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., then committed suicide as police arrived; the 20-year-old had also fatally shot his mother at their home before carrying out the attack on the school.
Also on this date:
In 1799, the first president of the United States, George Washington, died at his Mount Vernon, Va., home at age 67.
In 1819, Alabama joined the Union as the 22nd state.
In 1961, a school bus was hit by a passenger train at a crossing near Greeley, Colo., killing 20 students.
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States, ruled that Congress was within its authority to enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against racial discrimination by private businesses (in this case, a motel that refused to cater to Blacks).
Fun fact
The narwhal whale looks like the unicorn of the sea. The horn on it’s head is actually a tooth; it is also soft and very sensitive on the outside and only hard on the inside.
These three tweets
1. Positives about working from home:
A. There’s no commute.
B. I can talk to the cat all day.
Negatives about working from home:
A. I don’t leave the house
B. I’ve started talking to the cat.
@bingowings14
2. If you’ve been a bad parent this year, Santa is putting recorders in your kids’ stockings.
@notmythirdrodeo
3. Sometimes I worry that my son’s childhood is too happy and he won’t be funny when he’s older.
@Swishergirl24
Trending words
“Flout:” verb; (FLOUT). Definition: To treat with contemptuous disregard: scorn, or to indulge in scornful behavior.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 89. Actor Hal Williams is 86. Actor-singer Jane Birkin is 74. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 74. Actor Dee Wallace is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 71. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 71. Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 62. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 62. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 57. Actor Nancy Valen is 55. Actor Archie Kao is 51. Actor Natascha McElhone is 51. Actor-comedian Michaela Watkins is 49. Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 48. Actor KaDee Strickland is 45. Actor Tammy Blanchard is 44. Actor Sophie Monk is 41. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 36. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 32. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.