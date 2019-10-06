Today is Sunday, Oct. 6, the 279th day of 2019. There are 86 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 6, 1939, in a speech to the Reichstag, German Chancellor Adolf Hitler spoke of his plans to reorder the ethnic layout of Europe — a plan which would entail settling the “Jewish problem.”
Also on this date:
In 1536, English theologian and scholar William Tyndale, who was the first to translate the Bible into early modern English, was executed for heresy.
In 1892, British poet laureate Alfred, Lord Tennyson, died in Surrey, England, at age 83.
In 1927, the era of talking pictures arrived with the opening of “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson, a feature containing both silent and sound-synchronized sequences.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Act, providing $1.3 billion in military aid to NATO countries.
In 1958, the nuclear submarine USS Seawolf surfaced after spending 60 days submerged.
In 1973, war erupted in the Middle East as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during the Yom Kippur holiday. (Israel, initially caught off guard, managed to push back the Arab forces before a cease-fire finally took hold in the nearly three-week conflict.)
In 1979, Pope John Paul II, on a week-long U.S. tour, became the first pontiff to visit the White House, where he was received by President Jimmy Carter.
Fun fact
Adults have as many as 1,500 dreams a year.
Just for laughs
What did the orange juice say to the rain?
“Stop. I’m trying to concentrate.”
Trending words
“Coup:” noun. Definition: A brilliant, sudden and usually highly successful stroke or act.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Broadcaster and writer Melvyn Bragg is 80. Actress Britt Ekland is 77. Singer Millie Small is 73. Singer-musician Thomas McClary is 70. Musician Sid McGinnis is 70. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 68. Rock singer-musician David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) is 65. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 64. Actress Elisabeth Shue is 56. Singer Matthew Sweet is 55. Actress Jacqueline Obradors is 53. Country singer Tim Rushlow is 53. Rock musician Tommy Stinson is 53. Actress Amy Jo Johnson is 49. Actress Emily Mortimer is 48. Actor Lamman Rucker is 48. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 46. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 45. Actor Brett Gelman is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Melinda Doolittle is 42. Actor Wes Ramsey is 42. Actress Karimah Westbook is 41. Singer-musician Will Butler is 37. Actress Stefanie Martini is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.