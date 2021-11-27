Today is Saturday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2021. There are 34 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he took his own life in October 1985.)
Also on this date:
In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.
In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon to keep them out of the hands of German troops.
In 1953, playwright Eugene O’Neill died in Boston at age 65.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant near Seattle.
In 1967, the Beatles album “Magical Mystery Tour” was released in the United States by Capitol Records.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.
In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.
Fun fact
James Garfield was the first left-handed president of the United States.
They eat what?!
Som tam, or green papaya salad, is a spicy salad made with the papaya fruit, and the dish itself has lime, chilli, birds eye, fish sauce and palm sugar.
Trending words
“Feign:” verb; (FAYN). Definition: To give a false appearance of something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 79. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 70. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 66. Actor William Fichtner is 65. Caroline Kennedy is 64. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 64. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor Michael Rispoli is 61. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 61. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 61. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 59. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 59. Actor Fisher Stevens is 58. Actor Robin Givens is 57. Actor Michael Vartan is 53. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 52. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 51. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 50. Rapper Twista is 49. Actor Jaleel White is 45. Actor Arjay Smith is 38. Actor Alison Pill is 36. Actor Lashana Lynch (“Still Star-Crossed”) is 34.
