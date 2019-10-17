Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, the 290th day of 2019. There are 75 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 17, 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Also on this date:
- In 1610, French King Louis XIII, age nine, was crowned at Reims, five months after the assassination of his father, Henry IV.
- In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, N.Y., in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
- In 1807, Britain declared it would continue to reclaim British-born sailors from American ships and ports regardless of whether they held U.S. citizenship.
- In 1907, Guglielmo Marconi began offering limited commercial wireless telegraph service between Nova Scotia and Ireland.
- In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)
- In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
- In 1939, Frank Capra’s comedy-drama “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” starring James Stewart as an idealistic junior U.S. senator, had its premiere in the nation’s capital.
Fun fact
The webcam was invented because three faculty members at Cambridge University wanted to see the coffee levels in the break room so they didn’t waste a trip there to find an empty pot.
Record setters
The longest crocheted scarf measures 95,725 feet and was achieved July 29, 2018, by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day at Mandela Capture Site in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Triskaidekaphobia:” noun; (tris·kai·deka·pho·bia). Definition: Fear of the number 13.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Marsha Hunt is 102. Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 77. Singer Gary Puckett is 77. Actor Michael McKean is 72. Actor George Wendt is 71. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 70. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 63. Country singer Alan Jackson is 61. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 60. Movie director Rob Marshall is 59. Actor Grant Shaud is 59. Animator Mike Judge is 57. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 56. Actor-comedian Norm Macdonald is 56. Singer Rene’ Dif is 52. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51. Actor Wood Harris is 50. Singer Wyclef Jean (zhahn) is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 50. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 48. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal is 47. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 45. Rock musician Sergio Andrade is 42. Actress Felicity Jones is 36. Actor Chris Lowell is 35. Actor Dee Jay Daniels is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.