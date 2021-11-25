Today is Thursday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2021. There are 36 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.
Today in history
On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.
Also on this date:
In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.
In 1835, American industrialist Andrew Carnegie was born in Dunfermline, Scotland.
In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the “Hollywood Ten” who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a slight stroke.
In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
Fun fact
A shark is the only known fish that can blink with both eyes.
Record setters
Based on analysis of broadband speed tests worldwide in the 12 months leading up to May 2018, Singapore has the fastest average internet connection at 60.39 mbps.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Roister:” verb; (ROY-ster). Definition: To engage in noisy partying or celebration.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88. Actor Christopher Riordan is 84. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 81. Singer Bob Lind is 79. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 77. Actor John Larroquette is 74. Actor Tracey Walter is 74. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 74. Author Charlaine Harris is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 70. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 66. Singer Amy Grant is 61. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 58. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 57. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 57. Rock singer Mark Lanegan is 57. Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 56. Actor Steve Harris is 56. Actor Billy Burke is 55. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 55. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 55. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 53. Actor Jill Hennessy is 52. Actor Christina Applegate is 50. Actor Eddie Steeples is 48. Actor Kristian Nairn is 46. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 45. Actor Jill Flint is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 42. Actor Joel Kinnaman is 42. Actor Valerie Azlynn is 41. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 40. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 40. Actor Katie Cassidy is 35. Actor Stephanie Hsu is 31. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.