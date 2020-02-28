Today is Friday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2020. There are 307 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 28, 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA.
Also on this date:
In 1844, a 12-inch gun aboard the USS Princeton exploded as the ship was sailing on the Potomac River, killing Secretary of State Abel P. Upshur, Navy Secretary Thomas W. Gilmer and several others.
In 1942, the heavy cruiser USS Houston and the Australian light cruiser HMAS Perth were attacked by Japanese forces during the World War II Battle of Sunda Strait; both were sunk shortly after midnight on March 1 with a total loss of more than 1,000 men.
Fun fact
Giraffe hooves are the size of dinner plates.
Fitness factoids
1. Doing at least 2.5 hours of moderate intensity physical activity, spread across the entire week, improves cardiovascular health.
2. Doing more than 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week can provide extra health benefits.
3. Heart disease is responsible for 49 percent of deaths among all females, killing an average of 400,000 women each year.
Trending words
“Numismatic:” adjective; (noo-muz-MAT-ik). Definition: Of or relating to the study or collection of coins, tokens and paper money; of or relating to currency: monetary.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Architect Frank Gehry is 91. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89. Singer Sam the Sham is 83. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 80. Actor Frank Bonner is 78. Actress Kelly Bishop is 76. Actress Stephanie Beacham is 73. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 72. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72. Actress Bernadette Peters is 72. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 72. Actress Ilene Graff is 71. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 67. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 65. Actor John Turturro is 63. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 63. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 59. Actress Maxine Bahns is 51. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 51. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 51. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 50. Actress Tasha Smith is 49. Actor Rory Cochrane is 48. Actress Ali Larter is 44. Country singer Jason Aldean is 43. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 42. Actress Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 36. Actress Michelle Horn is 33. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 32. Actress True O’Brien is 26. Actress Madisen Beaty is 25. Actress Quinn Shephard is 25. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.