Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2022. There are 356 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Jan. 9, 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying out the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives, the same day a gunman killed four people at a Paris kosher grocery store before being killed by police.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1793, Frenchman Jean Pierre Blanchard, using a hot-air balloon, flew from Philadelphia to Woodbury, N.J.
In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, S.C., retreated because of artillery fire.
In 1914, the County of Los Angeles opened the country’s first public defender’s office.
In 1916, the World War I Battle of Galli-poli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.
Fun fact
Sea breezes occur because heat from the sun takes longer to warm the sea than the land, creating a difference in air pressure.
Just for laughs
I like to imagine that the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the brella.
But he hesitated.
— @dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Cerulean:” adjective; (suh-ROO-lee-un). Defintion: Resembling the blue of the sky.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor K Callan is 86. Folk singer Joan Baez is 81. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 78. Actor John Doman is 77. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 72. Singer Crystal Gayle is 71. Actor J.K. Simmons is 67. Actor Imelda Staunton is 66. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 63. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 59. Actor Joely Richardson is 57. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 55. Actor David Costabile is 55. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 55. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 55. Actor-director Joey Lauren Adams is 54. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 51. Actor Angela Bettis is 49. Actor Omari Hardwick is 48. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 46. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 44. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 40. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 38. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 35. Actor Nina Dobrev is 33. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 29. Actor Kerris Dorsey is 24. Actor Tyree Brown is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “You have to be committed or you fall behind, lose out.” — Singer Crystal Gayle (1951-)