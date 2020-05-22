Today is Friday, May 22, the 143rd day of 2020. There are 223 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 22, 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)
Also on this date:
In 1761, the first American life insurance policy was issued in Philadelphia to a Rev. Francis Allison, whose premium was six pounds per year.
In 1939, the foreign ministers of Germany and Italy, Joachim von Ribbentrop and Galeazzo Ciano, signed a “Pact of Steel” committing the two countries to a military alliance.
In 1960, an earthquake of magnitude 9.5, the strongest ever measured, struck southern Chile, claiming 1,655 lives.
Fun fact
Older people who live in Hawaii have a higher life expectancy than the rest of the U.S. CDC research found residents older than 65 have an average life expectancy of 21.3 more years. The average for all of the U.S. was 19.1 more years.
Fitness factoids
1. People who don’t regularly exercise may lose as much as 80 percent of their muscle strength by age 65.
2. Regular exercise has been shown to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, two major risk factors for heart disease.
3. Your metabolism stays elevated even after you are done exercising, helping you burn more calories even at rest.
Trending words
“Stymie:” verb; (STYE-mee). Definition: To present an obstacle to: stand in the way of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Michael Constantine is 93. Conductor Peter Nero is 86. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 82. Actor Frank Converse is 82. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 80. Actress Barbara Parkins is 78. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 77. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 70. Actor-producer Al Corley is 65. Actress Ann Cusack is 59. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 59. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 58. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 54. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 53. Actress Brooke Smith is 53. Actor Michael Kelly is 51. Model Naomi Campbell is 50. Actress Anna Belknap is 48. Actress Alison Eastwood is 48. Singer Donell Jones is 47. Actor Sean Gunn is 46. Actress A.J. Langer is 46. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Vivian Green is 41. Actress Maggie Q is 41. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 38. Actress Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 33. Actress Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 28. Actress Camren Bicondova is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.