Today is Tuesday, Oct. 13, the 287th day of 2020. There are 79 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
Also on this date
In A.D. 54, Roman Emperor Claudius I died, poisoned apparently at the behest of his wife, Agrippina.
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1944, during World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
Fun fact
To shoot the movie “Babe” required 48 pigs (and one animatronic pig) because pigs grow so quickly.
Riddle me this
A window cleaner is cleaning a window on the 25th floor of a skyscraper when, suddenly, he slips and falls. He has no safety equipment and nothing to soften his fall, and yet he is not hurt. How can this be?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Existential:” adjective. Definition: Grounded in existence or the experience of existence: empirical, or having being in time and space.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actor Melinda Dillon is 81. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79. Actor Pamela Tiffin is 78. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 76. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74. Actor Demond Wilson is 74. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 72. Actor John Lone is 68. Model Beverly Johnson is 68. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 64. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 63. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 62. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 60. Former NBA coach Doc Rivers is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58. Actor Kelly Preston is 58. Country singer John Wiggins is 58. Actor Christopher Judge is 56. Actor Matt Walsh is 56. Actor Reginald Ballard is 55. Actor Kate Walsh is 53. Loren Callahan is 53. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 50. TV personality Billy Bush is 49. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 49. Rock musician Jan Van Sichem Jr. (K’s Choice) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 45. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 44. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 43. DJ Vice is 42. Singer Ashanti is 40. R&B singer Lumidee is 40. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 38. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 19.
Riddle answer: He is cleaning windows from the inside.
