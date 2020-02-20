Today is Thursday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2020. There are 315 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
Also on this date:
- In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
- In 1942, Lt. Edward “Butch” O’Hare became the U.S. Navy’s first flying ace of World War II by shooting down five Japanese bombers while defending the aircraft carrier USS Lexington in the South Pacific.
Fun fact
A 2015 study in the United Kingdom found that 72 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds believe it’s easier to communicate their feelings with emojis rather than it is with words.
Record setters
The world’s heaviest watermelon weighed 350.5 pounds, and was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tenn., as verified by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth on Oct. 4, 2013.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Stipulate:” verb; (STIP-yuh-layt). Definition: To make an agreement or covenant to do or forbear something, contract or to demand an express term in an agreement; to specify as a condition or requirement (as of an agreement or offer); or to give a guarantee of.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sidney Poitier is 93. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 86. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 83. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 79. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 78. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 78. Movie director Mike Leigh is 77. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 74. Actress Sandy Duncan is 74. Actor Peter Strauss is 73. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 72. Country singer Kathie Baillie is 69. Actor John Voldstad is 69. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 66. Actor Anthony Head is 66. Country singer Leland Martin is 63. Actor James Wilby is 62. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 61. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 57. Actor French Stewart is 56. Actor Ron Eldard is 55. Model Cindy Crawford is 54. Actor Andrew Shue is 53. Actress Lili Taylor is 53. Actress Andrea Savage is 47. Singer Brian Littrell is 45. Actress Lauren Ambrose is 42. Actor Jay Hernandez is 42. Actress Chelsea Peretti is 42. Actor Michael Zegen is 41. Actress Majandra Delfino is 39. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 37. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 37. Comedian Trevor Noah is 36. Actor Miles Teller is 33. Singer Rihanna is 32. Actor Jack Falahee is 31.
