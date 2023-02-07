Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2023. There are 333 days left in the year.
Today in history
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 1:10 am
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2023. There are 333 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.
Also on this date:
In 1857, a French court acquitted author Gustave Flaubert of obscenity for his serialized novel “Madame Bovary.”
In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)
In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.
In 1971, women in Switzerland gained the right to vote through a national referendum, 12 years after a previous attempt failed.
In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.
In 1985, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, Mexico, by drug traffickers who tortured and murdered him.
In 2014, the Sochi Olympics opened with a celebration of Russia’s past greatness and hopes for future glory.
Fun fact
The color pink has been known to suppress anger and anxiety and have an overall calming effect.
Riddle me this
Two fathers and two sons are in a car, yet there are only three people in the car. How?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Scrutinize:” verb; (SKROO-tuh-nyze). Definition: to examine (something) carefully especially in a critical way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Gay Talese is 91. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 88. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is 71. 63. Actor James Spader is 63. Country singer Garth Brooks is 61. is 61. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 61. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 58. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 45. Actor Tina Majorino is 38. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 38. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 34. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 33.
Riddle answer: They are a grandfather, father and son.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Don’t settle for what life gives you; make life better and build something.” — Actor Ashton Kutcher (1978-)
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.