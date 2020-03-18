Today is Wednesday, March 18, the 78th day of 2020. There are 288 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
Also on this date:
In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765.
In 1922, Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years’ imprisonment for civil disobedience. (He was released after serving two years.)
In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in 700 deaths.
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
Fun fact
The harder you concentrate, the less you blink.
That’s punny
“Bro, can you pass me that pamphlet?”
“Brochure.”
Trending words
“National emergency:” noun. Definition: A state of emergency resulting from a danger or threat of danger to a nation from foreign or domestic sources and usually declared to be in existence by governmental authority.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer John Kander is 93. Country singer Charley Pride is 82. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 84. Country singer Margie Bowes is 79. Actor Kevin Dobson is 77. Actor Brad Dourif is 70. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 61. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 61. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 61. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 59. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 58. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 58. TV personality Mike Rowe is 58. Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 57. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 56. Country musician Scott Saunders (Sons of the Desert) is 56. Actor David Cubitt is 55. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 54. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 53. Actor Michael Bergin is 51. Rapper-actress-talk show host Queen Latifah is 50. Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is 48. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 48. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 46. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 46. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 46. Actress-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 45. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 41. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 40. Actor Adam Pally is 38. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 38. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 35. Actress Lily Collins is 31. Actress-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 25. Actress Ciara Bravo is 23. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 16.
