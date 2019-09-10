Today is Tuesday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2019. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)
Also on this date
In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.
Fun fact
The index finger of the Statue of Liberty is eight feet long.
These three tweets
1. What do you mean “yogurt flavored?” Yogurt is the stuff we have to add flavor to.
@JPLFR80
2. A cool thing about having kids is you get to carry on a conversation with someone who’s doing a headstand in an armchair.
@copymama
3. My husband’s favorite place to stand is right in front of whatever cabinet I need.
@sixfootcandy
Trending words
“Minim:” noun; (min·im). Definition: Half note or something very minute.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Philip Baker Hall is 88. Actor Greg Mullavey is 86. Actor Tom Ligon is 79. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Actress Judy Geeson is 71. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 69. Country singer Rosie Flores is 69. Actress Amy Irving is 66. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 65. Actress Kate Burton is 62. Movie director Chris Columbus is 61. Actor Colin Firth is 59. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 56. Actor Raymond Cruz is 55. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 54. Actress Nina Repeta is 52. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 51. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 45. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 44. Actor Jacob Young is 40. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 39. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 37. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 36. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 35. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 32. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 30. Actor Chandler Massey is 29.
Note: The incorrect Edge was printed in Monday's Tribune. For the correct version, see lmtribune.com.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.