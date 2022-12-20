Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2022. There are 11 days left in the year.
Today in history
Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:18 am
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2022. There are 11 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
Also on this date:
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Ga., as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”
In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.
In 1995, an American Airlines Boeing 757 en route to Cali, Colombia, slammed into a mountain, killing all but four of the 163 people aboard. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, NATO began its peacekeeping mission, taking over from the United Nations.
Fun fact
Scientists consider it less likely to rain on Mondays than on any other day of the week.
Riddle me this
It stalks the countryside with ears that can’t hear. What is it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Oblivion:” noun; (uh-BLIV-ee-un). Definition: The state of something that is not remembered, used, or thought about any more, or to the state of being unconscious or unaware; the state of being destroyed.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 81. R&B singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 79. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 78. Rock musician Peter Criss is 77. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 76. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 76. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 76. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 74. Actor Jenny Agutter is 70. Actor Michael Badalucco is 68. Actor Blanche Baker is 66. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 65. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 65. Actor Joel Gretsch is 59. Country singer Kris Tyler is 58. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 56. Actor Nicole deBoer is 52. Movie director Todd Phillips is 52. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 40. Actor Jonah Hill is 39. Actor Bob Morley is 38. Singer JoJo is 32. Actor Colin Woodell is 31.
Riddle answer: Corn.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.