Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2023. There are 347 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 18, 2020, ahead of opening statements in the first Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, House prosecutors wrote that Trump had “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” while Trump’s legal team denounced what it called a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”
Also on this date:
In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”
In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.
In 1913, entertainer Danny Kaye was born David Daniel Kaminsky in New York City.
In 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion.
In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.
In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.
In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 “superjumbo” capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.
Fun fact
60% of human brain matter is made of fat.
That’s punny
Why can’t you play hide-and-seek with mountains?
Because they are always peaking.
Trending words
“Névé:” noun; (nay-VAY). Definition: A field of coarse, granular snow.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director John Boorman is 90. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 85. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 82. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 70. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 68. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 67. Actor Mark Rylance is 63. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 61. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 60. Actor Jane Horrocks is 59. Comedian Dave Attell is 58. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 54. Rapper DJ Quik is 53. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 52. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 50. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 49. Actor Derek Richardson is 47. Actor Jason Segel is 43. Actor Samantha Mumba is 40. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Devin Kelley is 37. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 35. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 35. Actor Mateus Ward is 24.
