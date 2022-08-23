Today is Tuesday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2022. There are 130 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 23, 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
Also on this date:
In 1305, Scottish rebel leader Sir William Wallace was executed by the English for treason.
In 1775, Britain’s King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
In 2000, A Gulf Air Airbus crashed into the Persian Gulf near Bahrain, killing all 143 people aboard.
Fun fact
Blue whales can consume half a million calories in one gulp.
Riddle me this
What gets lost every time you stand up?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Unabashed:” adjective; (un-uh-BASHT). Definition: Undisguised and unapologetic; someone who is not embarrassed or ashamed about openly expressing strong feelings or opinions.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 88. Actor Richard Sanders is 82. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 75. Actor David Robb is 75. Singer Linda Thompson is 75. Actor Shelley Long is 73. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 73. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Queen Noor of Jordan is 71. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 71. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 66. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 61. Actor Jay Mohr is 52. Actor Ray Park is 48. Actor Scott Caan is 46. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 45. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 45. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 44. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 42. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 41. Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 39. Dance musician Sky Blu is 36. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 34.
Riddle answer: Your lap.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
