Today is Thursday, Dec. 31, the 366th and final day of 2020.
Today in history
On Dec. 31, 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia and that seven were in serious condition.
Also on this date:
In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, the British repulsed an attack by Continental Army generals Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold at Quebec; Montgomery was killed.
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1951, the Marshall Plan expired after distributing more than $12 billion in foreign aid.
Fun fact
The lowest air temperature ever measured by a weather station, minus 128 degrees Fahrenheit, was recorded at Russia’s Vostok Station in July 1983.
Record setters
The world record for the most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog at one time is five. Augie, a golden retriever owned by the Miller family in Dallas, Texas, successfully gathered and held all five regulation-sized tennis balls July 6, 2003.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Prerogative:” noun; (prih-RAH-guh-tiv). Definition: An exclusive or special right, power, or privilege: such as one belonging to an office or an official body or a person, group, or class of individuals; a distinctive excellence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV producer George Schlatter is 91. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Sarah Miles is 79. Actor Barbara Carrera is 79. Rock musician Andy Summers is 78. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 77. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 76. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 74. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 73. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 72. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 69. Actor James Remar is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 62. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Don Diamont is 58. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 57. Actor Gong Li is 55. Author Nicholas Sparks is 55. Actor Lance Reddick is 51. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 48. Donald Trump Jr. is 43. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 41. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Ricky Whittle is 41. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 41. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 35. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (the Chainsmokers) is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.