Today is Thursday, Oct. 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
Also on this date:
In 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, with a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.
Fun fact
U.S. consumers spend more than $1 billion annually on Valentine’s Day gifts for their pets.
Record setters
Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest woman living, measured 7 feet, 0.7 inches at her latest measurement to gain the title.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Bombinate:” verb; (BAHM-buh-nayt). Definition: To make a sustained, murmuring sound similar to a buzz or drone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 85. Actor Melinda Dillon is 83. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 81. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 78. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 76. Actor Demond Wilson is 76. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 75. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 74. Actor John Lone is 70. Model Beverly Johnson is 70. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 66. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 65. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 64. R&B singer Cherrelle is 63. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 63. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 62. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 61. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 60. Actor Christopher Judge is 58. Actor Matt Walsh is 58. Actor Reginald Ballard is 57. Actor Kate Walsh is 55. R&B musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 54. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 54. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 53. Country singer Rhett Akins is 53. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 52. TV personality Billy Bush is 51. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 51. R&B singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 47. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 46. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 45. DJ Vice is 44. Singer Ashanti is 42. R&B singer Lumidee is 42. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 42. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 40. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 33. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
