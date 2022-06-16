Today is Thursday, June 16, the 167th day of 2022. There are 198 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Also on this date:
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.
In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.
In 1941, National Airport (now Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport) opened for business with a ceremony attended by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1963, the world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.
In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, N.J., became the first Black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city. ... Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer.
Fun fact
The term “sneakers” was born because the rubber sole in the shoes allowed people to walk around without being heard.
Record setters
The most wins at the World Beard and Moustache Championships is eight, and was achieved by Karl-Heinz Hille, of Germany.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Burgle:” verb; (BER-gul). Definition: To break into and steal from (a home, business, etc.).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Eileen Atkins is 88. Actor Bill Cobbs is 88. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 84. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 84. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 81. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 80. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Geoff Pierson is 73. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 71. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 70. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 67. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 60. Actor Danny Burstein is 58. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 55. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 54. Rapper MC Ren is 53. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 52. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 52. Actor John Cho is 50. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 49. Actor Fred Koehler is 47. Actor China Shavers is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 44. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. Singer Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 35. Actor Ali Stroker is 35. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 22.
