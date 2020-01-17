Today is Friday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2020. There are 349 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 17, 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe (koh-bay), Japan.
Also on this date:
In 1806, Thomas Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, gave birth to James Madison Randolph, the first child born in the White House.
In 1916, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America had its beginnings as department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker hosted a luncheon of pro and amateur golfers in New York City. (The PGA of America was formally established April 10, 1916.)
In 1945, Soviet and Polish forces liberated Warsaw during World War II; Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews, disappeared in Hungary while in Soviet custody.
Fun fact
334 is the record for the most finger snaps in one minute.
Fitness factoids
1. Researchers say healthy lifestyle habits, such as a healthy diet, 30 minutes of exercise a day and maintaining a moderate body weight can add as much as a decade to your life span.
2. Legumes, such as beans, lentils and peas, have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol level and high blood pressure.
3. Experts say the most important things to avoid for longevity are smoking and becoming overweight or developing obesity.
Trending words
“Convoke:” verb; (kun-VOHK). Definition: To call together to a meeting.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Betty White is 98. Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 94. Actor James Earl Jones is 89. Talk show host Maury Povich is 81. Pop singer Chris Montez is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 75. Actress Joanna David is 73. Actress Jane Elliot is 73. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 67. Singer Steve Earle is 65. Singer Paul Young is 64. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 63. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 61. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 58. Actor Denis O’Hare is 58. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 56. Actor Joshua Malina is 54. Singer Shabba Ranks is 54. Rock musician Jon Wysocki is 52. Actor Naveen Andrews is 51. Rapper Kid Rock is 49. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 45. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 43. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 40. Singer Ray J is 39. Actor Diogo Morgado is 39. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 38. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 38. Actor Ryan Gage is 37. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 32. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.