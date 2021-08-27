Today is Friday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2021. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 27, 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
Also on this date:
In 1859, Edwin L. Drake drilled the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.
In 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions; the resulting tidal waves in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party’s nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, N.J., “Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for.”
Fun fact
Barbie has an actual full name: Barbara Millicent Roberts.
Fitness factoids
1. In a normal sleep period, a person experiences four to six sleep cycles
2. 35.2 percent of all adults in the U.S. report sleeping on average for less than seven hours per night.
3. Metabolism drops by around 15 percent during NREM sleep.
Trending words
“Fugitive:” noun; (FYOO-juh-tiv). Definition: A person who runs away to avoid being captured or arrested.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 89. Actor Tommy Sands is 84. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 84. Actor Tuesday Weld is 78. Actor G.W. Bailey is 77. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 76. Country musician Jeff Cook is 72. Actor Paul Reubens is 69. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 68. Actor Peter Stormare is 68. Actor Diana Scarwid is 66. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 65. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 64. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 60. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60. Movie director Tom Ford (“Nocturnal Animals”) is 60. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 59. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 56. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 54. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 52. Actor Chandra Wilson is 52. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 51. Rapper Mase is 46. Actor Sarah Chalke is 45. Actor RonReaco Lee is 45. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 43. Actor Aaron Paul is 42. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Shaun Weiss is 42. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 41. Actor Kyle Lowder is 41. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 40. Actor Karla Mosley is 40. Actor Amanda Fuller is 37. Singer Mario is 35. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 33. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 27. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 18.
