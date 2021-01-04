Today is Monday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2021. There are 361 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 4, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
Also on this date:
In 1821, the first native-born American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, died in Emmitsburg, Md.
In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped.
In 1944, Ralph Bunche became the first African-American officer at the State Department as he was appointed to a post in the Near East and African Section.
In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind
Fun fact
Opossums are not rodents. They are an order unto themselves, part of the “infraclass” known as marsupials.
These three tweets
1. Dogs are toddlers. Cats are teenagers.
@parilani
2. Don’t post your New Year’s resolutions to social media. Two months from now, when you’re elbow deep in a bag of Cheetos, you don’t need anyone asking you how marathon training is going.
@not_thenanny
3. If eating at night is bad for you, they shouldn’t have put a light in the sky.
@darksidedeb
Trending word
“Apologia:” noun; (ap-uh-LOH-jee-uh). Definition: A defense especially of one’s opinions, position, or actions.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Barbara Rush is 94. Actor Dyan Cannon is 82. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66. Actor Ann Magnuson is 65. Country singer Patty Loveless is 64. Actor Julian Sands is 63. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 61. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 59. Actor Dave Foley is 58. Actor Dot Jones is 57. Actor Rick Hearst is 56. Actor Julia Ormond is 56. Country singer Deana Carter is 55. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Actor Josh Stamberg is 51. Actor Damon Gupton is 48. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 41. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 38. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 36. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.