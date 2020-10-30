Today is Friday, Oct. 30, the 304th day of 2020. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 30, 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
Also on this date:
In 1735 (New Style calendar), the second president of the United States, John Adams, was born in Braintree, Mass.
In 1885, poet Ezra Pound was born in Hailey, Idaho.
In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons. ... The Soviet Party Congress unanimously approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.
Fun fact
The longest someone has gone without sleep is 11 days, 25 minutes.
Fitness factoids
1. Poor sleep is linked to higher body weight.
2. Good sleep can maximize problem-solving skills and enhance memory.
3. A study with more than 2,800 women found that poor sleep was linked to slower walking, lower grip strength and greater difficulty performing independent activities.
Trending words
“Repine:” verb; (rih-PYNE). Definition: To feel or express dejection or discontent; to complain or to long for something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Claude Lelouch is 83. Rock singer Grace Slick is 81. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 79. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 77. Actor Henry Winkler is 75. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 74. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 74. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 73. Actor Leon Rippy is 71. Actor Harry Hamlin is 69. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 67. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 66. Actor Kevin Pollak is 63. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 60. Actor Michael Beach is 57. Actor Jack Plotnick is 52. Comedian Ben Bailey is 50. Actor Billy Brown is 50. Actor Nia Long is 50. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 44. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 42. Actor Matthew Morrison is 42. Business executive and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 39. Actor Fiona Dourif is 39. Actor Shaun Sipos is 39. Actor Actor Janel Parrish is 32. Actor Tequan Richmond is 28. Actor Kennedy McMann is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.