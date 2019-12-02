Today is Monday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2019. There are 29 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 2, 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
Also on this date:
In 1816, the first savings bank in the United States, the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, opened for business.
In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.
In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.
In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., saying he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”
Fun fact
Avocados contain more fat than any other fruit or vegetable.
These three tweets
1. [Bath & Body Works]
Me: “I need a bottle of body lotion for my wife.”
Clerk: “These are buy three, get one free.”
Me: “I just need this one here.”
S: “That’s not buy three, get one but it is buy one, get two, and if you buy this one here, it’s buy two, get three free.”
Me: [Leaving with 300 bottles.]: “How did this happen?”
@RodLacroix
2. Me: “Did you like that movie?”
Toddler: “Yeah, but we better watch it three times a day for the next month just to be sure.”
@daddydoubts
3. You can confuse and ultimately disappoint a lot of people if your trick or treating costume is “pizza delivery man.”
@SortaBad
Trending words
“Cyber:” adjective; (sai·br). Definition: Of, relating to, or involving computers or computer networks (such as the internet).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Cathy Lee Crosby is 75. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 74. Actor Ron Raines is 70. Actor Dan Butler is 65. Actor Dennis Christopher is 64. Actor Steven Bauer is 63. Country singer Joe Henry is 59. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 59. Actor Brendan Coyle is 56. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 51. Actress Lucy Liu is 51. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 49. Pop singer Britney Spears is 38. Actress-singer Jana Kramer is 36. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 36. Actor Alfred Enoch is 31. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 28. Actresses Deanna and Daniella Canterman are 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.