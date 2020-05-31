Today is Sunday, May 31, the 152nd day of 2020. There are 214 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Okla., as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent black district of Greenwood over reports a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
Also on this date:
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1889, about 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pa., perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.
In 1910, the Union of South Africa was founded.
In 1949, former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).
In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.
Fun fact
Animals that lay eggs do not have belly buttons.
Just for laughs
I was really embarrassed when my wife walked in on me playing with my son’s train set by myself, so in a moment of panic, I threw a bed sheet over it. ... I think I’ve managed to cover my tracks.
@Dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Shaggy-dog:” adjective; (shag-ee-DAWG). Definition: Of, relating to, or being a long-drawn-out circumstantial story concerning an inconsequential happening that impresses the teller as humorous or interesting but the hearer as boring and pointless; of, relating to, or being a similar humorous story whose humor lies in the pointlessness or irrelevance of the plot or punch line.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 90. Singer Peter Yarrow is 82. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 81. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 80. Actress Sharon Gless is 77. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 77. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 75. Actor Tom Berenger is 70. Actor Gregory Harrison is 70. Actor Kyle Secor is 63. Actress Roma Maffia is 62. Comedian Chris Elliott is 60. Actress Lea Thompson is 59. Singer Corey Hart is 58. Actor Hugh Dillon is 57. Rapper DMC is 56. Actress Brooke Shields is 55. TV host Phil Keoghan is 53. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 48. Actress Archie Panjabi is 48. Actress Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 45. Actor Colin Farrell is 44. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 43. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 40. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 38. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 34. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 33. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.