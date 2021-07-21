Today is Wednesday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2021. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 21, 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Va., resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1954, the Geneva Conference concluded with accords dividing Vietnam into northern and southern entities.
In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
In 1972, the Irish Republican Army carried out 22 bombings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, killing nine people and injuring 130 in what became known as “Bloody Friday.”
In 1980, draft registration began in the United States for 19- and 20-year-old men.
Fun fact
“New car smell” is the scent of dozens of chemicals.
That’s punny
What’s a plumber’s least favorite vegetable?
Leeks.
Trending words
“Parry:” verb; (PAIR-ee). Definition: To ward off (something, such as a weapon or blow): to evade (something, such as a question) by an adroit answer.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Norman Jewison is 95. Actor Leigh Lawson is 78. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 73. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 73. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 70. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 68. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64. Actor Lance Guest is 61. Actor Matt Mulhern is 61. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 58. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 53. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 52. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51. Actor Alysia Reiner is 51. Country singer Paul Brandt is 49. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 49. Actor Ali Landry is 48. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 47. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Actor Justin Bartha is 43. Actor Josh Hartnett is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 43. Actor Sprague Grayden is 43. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 43. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 43. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 41. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 40. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 40. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 37. Actor Vanessa Lengies is 36. Actor Betty Gilpin is 35. Actor Rory Culkin is 32. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 32. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.