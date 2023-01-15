Today is Sunday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2023. There are 350 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 15, 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta.
Also on this date:
In 1559, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Mass., where the game originated.
In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.
In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).
In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, known retroactively as Super Bowl I.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.
In 1974, the situation comedy “Happy Days” premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1978, two students at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Lisa Levy and Margaret Bowman, were slain in their sorority house. (Ted Bundy was later convicted of the crime and was sentenced to death. But he was executed for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, which occurred 3 weeks after the sorority slayings.)
Fun fact
Gasoline can contain between 150 and 1,000 different chemical compounds.
Just for laughs
Who keeps the ocean clean?
The mermaid.
Trending words
“Countenance:” noun; (KOWN-tun-unss). Definition: To refer to a person’s facial expression, or to the face generally, especially as an indication of mood, emotion or character.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays:
Actor Margaret O’Brien is 85. Actor Andrea Martin is 76. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 70. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 66. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 58. Actor James Nesbitt is 58. Actor Chad Lowe is 55. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 53. Actor Regina King is 52. Actor Dorian Missick is 47. Actor Eddie Cahill is 45. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 44. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 42. Actor Victor Rasuk is 38. Actor Jessy Schram is 37. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 35. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 27. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
