Today is Sunday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2018. There are 183 days left in the year. This is Canada Day.
Today in history
On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.
Also on this date:
In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan nominated federal appeals court judge Robert H. Bork to the Supreme Court, setting off a tempestuous confirmation process that ended with Bork's rejection by the Senate.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment. ...The Warsaw Pact formally disbanded.
In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. ...Actor Robert Mitchum died in Santa Barbara, Calif., at age 79.
Fun fact
Cats have fewer toes on their back paws.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the claustrophobic astronaut? He just needed a little space.
Trending words
"Bedizen:" verb; (be·di·zen). Definition: To dress or adorn gaudily.
From Merriam-Webster
Today's birthdays
Actress Olivia de Havilland is 102. Actress-dancer Leslie Caron is 87. Actress Jean Marsh is 84. Actor Jamie Farr is 84. Actor David Prowse is 83. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 82. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 77. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 76. Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 73. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 68. Actor Daryl Anderson is 67. Actor Trevor Eve is 67. Actor Terrence Mann is 67. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52's) is 67. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 67. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 66. Actress Lorna Patterson is 62. Actor Alan Ruck is 62. Rhythm and blues singer Evelyn "Champagne" King is 58. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 57. Country singer Michelle Wright is 57. Actor Andre Braugher is 56. Actor Dominic Keating is 56. Actress Pamela Anderson is 51. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 48. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 48. Actor Henry Simmons is 48. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 47. Actress Julianne Nicholson is 47. Actress Melissa Peterman is 47. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 43. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 42. Actress Liv Tyler is 41. Bluegrass musician Adam Haynes (Dailey & Vincent) is 39. Actress Hilarie Burton is 36. Actress Lynsey Bartilson is 35. Actress Lea Seydoux is 33. Actor Evan Ellingson is 30. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 26. Actress Storm Reid is 15.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.