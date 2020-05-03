Today is Sunday, May 3, the 124th day of 2020. There are 242 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 3, 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.
Also on this date:
In 1913, Clorox had its beginnings as five entrepreneurs agreed to set up a liquid bleach factory in Oakland, Calif.
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1978, spam email was born as Gary Thuerk (thurk), a marketing executive for the Digital Equipment Corp. of Maynard, Mass., transmitted an unsolicited sales pitch for a new line of computers to 400 prospective customers on ARPANET, a precursor to the internet; the stunt generated some business, as well as complaints. ... “Sun Day” took place on a Wednesday as thousands of people extolling the virtues of solar energy held events across the country.
In 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
Fun fact
Cans full of diet soda will float in water and cans full of regular soda will sink.
Just for laughs
What do you call someone who cleans a vaccum cleaner?
A vacuum cleaner.
Trending words
“Garnish:” verb; (GAHR-nish). Definition 1: Decorate, embellish, or to add decorative or savory touches to (food or drink). Defintion 2: To equip with accessories: furnish.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alex Cord is 87. Singer Frankie Valli is 86. Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is 78. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 77. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 71. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 70. Singer Christopher Cross is 69. Country musician Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 63. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 61. Former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is 59. Country singer Shane Minor is 52. Actress Amy Ryan is 52. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 50. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 49. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 49. Country-rock musician John Neff is 49. Country singer Brad Martin is 47. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 45. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 45. Actress Christina Hendricks is 45. Actor Dule Hill is 45. Country singer Eric Church is 43. Actress Tanya Wright is 42. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 36. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 33. Actress Jill Berard is 30. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison is 25. Rapper Desiigner is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.